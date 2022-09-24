4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $549,000

Matthew Heller, M: 402-615-1747, mheller@npdodge.com, www.npdodge.com - Beautiful new home in Summer Hill Farm. Modern farmhouse exterior boasts board and batten siding, standing seam metal roof over front bedroom window and gray tile natural stone. 4 bed 3 bath & 3 car. Great open concept layout, high ceilings, LVT flooring throughout the main level. Kitchen has Quartz counter tops, walk-in pantry, island seating and black stainless-steel appliances. Living room is complete with stucco accent fireplace, floating shelves and great windows. Office space also the main. Primary bedroom with walk-in closet, dual vanities and oversized tiled shower. Off dining room is the covered patio. You will love the space in the finished lower level. Basement has the perfect set up. 2 bedrooms, large family room, rec area, and amazing wet bar. The wet bar has a tv location package, tiled backsplash and cabinets. Great home, great finishes, great location. $182 per total square feet is an amazing new co