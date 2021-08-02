Mark Taylor, M: 402-706-5381, lajolla40@yahoo.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - 2-Story in the Bennington school district. Enjoy the 2 private pools clubhouse with gym and lake with walking trails in Waterford. Enjoy the gas firepit and the two decks in your private backyard. This custom home has a 2 story entry, formal living and dining room, hardwood floors throughout the main floor & lots of built-in custom cabinetry, finished basement is perfect for entertaining with large open family room, kitchen, gym, office space and 3/4 bath. Second story shows off more of the custom feel with window seats, 11' ceiling with loft and private play room/game room. Come see the other features this beautiful custom home has to offer!
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $550,000
