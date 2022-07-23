4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $554,000

Behind this front door Quality & Beauty awaits. Solid oak floors, solid core doors, Maple soft close cabinets. Beautiful tile work and granite throughout. Arched door ways, beautiful walk-in showers. The Dream Kitchen has an oversized gas cooktop, built in ovens, and a large walk-in pantry. All the windows have custom "Motorized" window blind treatments. Out back there's a wonderful Smooth Top 3 Rail Steel fence yard with an oversized covered composite deck, and walkout basement to patio. Also, includes underground sprinklers. The garage has a 50 amp outlet for future electric car charging station. The beautiful Anchor Pointe Neighborhood includes walking trails, lakes with fishing, and Anchor Pointe neighborhood in-ground pool. Close to everything, don't miss out on this beautiful home!