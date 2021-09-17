Dennis Scharp, M: 402-214-7411, dennis.scharp@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Great lot - walkout, treed, west facing in Summer HIll Farm. Very popular ranch style plan. Lower level is not finished but can be for additional $75,000. Open concept with very large casual dining area. Sequestered bedroom design. Main floor office. GE appliances, generous allowances, tons of storage, oversized 3 garage.Marvin windows, garage door openers included. Over 25 years experience building homes. Homeowner will have direct contact with builder. Ten hours of interior designer assistance included. Truly a custom built home. Foundation Sept 1, 2021 with a targeted completion in spring of 2022. Act now to make personal selection, where applicable.
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $558,000
