4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $565,000

Matthew Heller, M: 402-615-1747, mheller@npdodge.com, www.npdodge.com - Beautiful new home in Summer Hill Farm, under construction. Pictures are of a previous build. Modern farmhouse exterior boasts board and batten siding, standing seam metal roof over front bedroom window and gray tile natural stone. 4 bed 3 bath & 3 car garage. Great layout with an open concept, high ceilings, LVT flooring throughout the main level. Kitchen has Quartz counter tops, walk-in pantry, island seating and black stainless-steel appliances. Living room is complete with stucco fireplace wall, floating shelves and awesome windows. Office space also the main. Big primary bedroom with walk-in closet. Primary bath has dual vanities and oversized tiled shower. Off dining room is the covered patio. You will love all the space in the finished lower level. This basement has the perfect set up. 2 bedrooms, large family room, rec area, and amazing wet bar. The wet bar has a tv mount, tiled backsplash and cabinets. Gr