Nathan Moseley, M: 402-659-2529, nmoseley@npdodge.com, www.npdodge.com - Introducing "The Benny" by Stalheim Custom Homes. The fantastic 4 bed, 3 bath, 3 car two-story offers more than 2700 sq. ft. above grade and the option of adding an additional 1300 finished sq. ft. in the basement. Open concept main floor with living space and kitchen working together to create the perfect space for entertaining. The large west facing lot offers privacy with a common area to the south of the property and landscaping to the east to maximize privacy in the backyard. Estimated completion March 2024.