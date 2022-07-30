4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $575,000

Bill Swanson, M: 402-679-6566, bill.swanson@bhhsamb.com, www.billswanson.com - Dave Paik Builders has updated and modernized one of our most popular and affordable floorplans, The Castleberry. High-end finishes & extras throughout! The main flr is open and airy w/a modern island kit/dinette flowing into your large great rm w/ direct vent FP. Walk out to the covered deck from your dinette. The main flr also boasts a formal dining rm along w/ a convenient mud room as you enter from the garage. The spacious primary bedrm has an adjoining bath w/a huge closet, big walk in shower, and dble vanities as well. Also upstairs is your convenient 2nd flr laundry rm! In your walkout LL you have a blank slate w/ rough-ins for a wet bar & basement bath as well. High end Marvin fiberglass windows, a notch above vinyl. In your huge 4 car garage you have a convenient fast EV charger, perfectly positioned to service three of your four bays. Built by Dave Paik - one of Omaha’s most established and respect