Come see this Fantastic modern 4 bed/4bath/4car new construction home from Huntington Homes. This 2-story home as all the bells & whistles. Main floor with sunny living room & gorgeous fireplace. Modern kitchen with quartz counters, tiled backsplash, ss appliances, range hood & large walk-in pantry. Spacious dining area walks out to covered deck, perfect for relaxing & unwinding. Main floor office with accent wall & closet for office storage. Gorgeous custom lighting throughout home. 2nd floor primary bedroom features board & batten accent wall & en-suite modern bathroom with attached walk-in closet that also walks through to large laundry room. Three additional spacious bedrooms with attached baths. 2nd floor bonus room for hanging out or entertaining. Unfinished basement with walk-out to patio. Huge 4 car garage with one side being 2-car tandem. AMA