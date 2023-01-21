 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $589,000

Colleen Grove, M: 402-350-4861, colleen.grove@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Contemporary 2 Story with an open floor plan with lots of custom details in popular Summer Hill Farm. This West facing home sits on a corner lot backing to mature trees. 4 bedroom home has almost 2800 sq ft of spacious living space with an amazing 4 car garage - 1147 sq ft. - unlimited possibilities. The minute you walk into this home you see a statement light fixture - 2 Story Foyer with a special designed staircase. The home features a large pantry, SS appliance - gas range, quartz counters throughout, LVP flooring, massive windows, coffer ceiling in great room, 2 electric fireplaces, unique feature wall in primary bedroom, 2nd floor laundry, every woman’s dream walk-in closet, drop zone, under cabinet lighting in kitchen and accent lighting in primary bedroom, spa like primary bathroom, and much more. Fabulous location to schools, Flanagan Lake, walking trails, and shopping.

