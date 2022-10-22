 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $600,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $600,000

Michael Maley, M: 402-981-7400, michael.maley@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - This stunning ranch style home sitting on a fully fenced, oversized, tree lined back yard is practically brand new and in an excellent neighborhood. This property features an open floor plan, loads of natural light, neutral colors and more. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a large primary suite with double vanity sinks, walk-in shower and a large closet. Massive basement with full wet bar, theatre, rec room, large guest room and plenty of storage. Enjoy the fresh air in the expansive backyard, or on the covered deck. Located near great schools and plenty of recreational activities like golf, walking and biking around Flanagan Lake. Designer window treatments, and so much more!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News