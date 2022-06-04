 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $610,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $610,000

Deb Cizek, M: 402-699-5223, deb.cizek@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/deb.cizek - Stunning new construction ranch home by Dave Paik Builders! The Parma Farmhouse plan offers 3 bedrooms on the main and an additional bedroom in the lower level, 3 bathrooms, and a 3 car garage. Vaulted ceilings in the living room paired with a shiplap design wall with no detail being left out. Open concept on a walk-out lot to provide an abundance of natural light in the spacious lower level. Beautiful finishes to provide a timeless look! Schedule your showing today!

