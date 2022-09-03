J D Erb, M: 402-201-7653, jd.erb@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jd.erb - Fantastic Ramm Construction Westbury ranch plan! Wide open plan with tons of room. East facing house with a West facing walkout backyard backing to mature trees. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathroom and 3 car garage. Finished basement with a wet bar and 60" electric fireplace. Tons of storage. Painted coffered ceiling in the Great room. Black Ultrex windows. Great room cabinets with a gas fireplace. Drop zone lockers off of the garage. Quartz countertops and subway tile backsplash. Engineered hardwood floors in the entry, great room and kitchen. Large w/i tile shower with two heads. Gas cooktop and under counter lighting. Partially covered deck backing to trees. Photos of similar home.
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $618,500
