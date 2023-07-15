BETTER THAN NEW! Gorgeous modern finishes, spacious rooms, this PRIVATE ranch walkout is packed with all the updates and finishes! Large floor plan delivers a NEWLY finished lower level with loads of storage that access the backyard. Featuring 4 beds with trim accents, 3 baths & and an oversized 4 car garage. Inviting entry. Gorgeous open kitchen and dinette with tons of cabinets, a raised island, quartz countertops, SS appliances, and a large walk-in pantry. Main floor laundry with sink. Beautiful master suite featuring a huge walk-in closet, walk-in shower, and separate vanities. You’ll love the fenced, flat backyard with covered deck, patio and fire pit area with access to private green space. Treed lot without neighbors to the South and East. All appliances stay. Great location in Stratford Park, Bennington Schools. AMA