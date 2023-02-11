Tasha Moss, M: 402-612-6693, tasha@omahareg.com, https://www.omaharealestategroup.com - OPEN SUN 1-3The Lambaer plan at Anchor Pointe w/covered deck overlooking the lake making it easy to enjoy outdoor entertaining. Featuring an entry that opens to a 2 Story foyer flanked by 2 main floor private office spaces ideal for those that work from home or need the extra space. Just peek around the entry staircase & you will see the bank of windows off the back of the home overlooking the lake. The fabulously well-appointed kitchen with a center island & a walk-through pantry from kitchen-drop zone w/coffee bar & additional cabinetry storage, gas cooktop and custom cabinetry. The dinette and great room with a stone and shiplap fireplace, are perfectly situated for entertaining. The desirable second-floor primary bedroom suite boasts a 15X10 walk-in closet w/ 10 foot center island and a lavish primary bath with large walk-in shower and freestanding tub. All 2nd-floor secondary bedrooms with