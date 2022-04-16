Tasha Moss, M: 402-612-6693, tasha@omahareg.com, www.omaharealestategroup.com - This amazing 2 Story walkout in Anchor Pointe overlooking Flannagan Lake with views for miles. This one will check off all of the boxes on your list. This large home with over 3000 sq ft above grade has many of the custom finishes already included. Some of the bonus features on the main include LVP floors throughout, a pass through pantry from Drop zone which includes coffee bar and additional cabinetry, custom cabinetry with double ovens and gas cooktop, granite/quartz counters and stone & shiplap fireplace. The 2nd floor features 4 large bedrooms-all w/ walk-in closets and attached baths and centrally located laundry room. Master suite with free-standing tub, walk-in tiled shower and 15X10 master closet with 10 ft center island.
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $716,783
