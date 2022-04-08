 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $825,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $825,000

Didi Pache, M: 402-214-3434, DiDi.Pache@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Exquisite ranch home on Bennington Lake with soaring ceilings and beautiful views. 4 beds/3 full baths plus a theater room in an open floor plan. Kitchen boasts gorgeous cabinetry, granite countertops, SS appliances and pantry. Informal dining room with window overlooking the lake has covered deck. Relax in the master bathroom with Jacuzzi tub, shower, double sinks, granite and large walk in closet. Spacious walk-out lower level has wetbar with granite countertops and room for a second dining area. Large lake patio with boat lift and jet ski port. Bring on summer!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News