Didi Pache, M: 402-214-3434, DiDi.Pache@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Exquisite ranch home on Bennington Lake with soaring ceilings and beautiful views. 4 beds/3 full baths plus a theater room in an open floor plan. Kitchen boasts gorgeous cabinetry, granite countertops, SS appliances and pantry. Informal dining room with window overlooking the lake has covered deck. Relax in the master bathroom with Jacuzzi tub, shower, double sinks, granite and large walk in closet. Spacious walk-out lower level has wetbar with granite countertops and room for a second dining area. Large lake patio with boat lift and jet ski port. Bring on summer!
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $825,000
