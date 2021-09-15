 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $900,000

Kelly Kontz, M: 402-290-4972, kelly@openadore.com, www.bhhsamb.com/kelly.kontz - CONTRACT PENDING - Available for Back-up Offers Only. Fantastic home for entertaining & enjoying lake living!!! These homes do NOT come on the market very often at Newport Landing on Bennington Lake - especially in this price! Sunny open 1.5 story floor plan, located on the widest cove on the lake. Gorgeous 2 story living room that opens to oversized kitchen with lots of cabinets and pantry space. Spacious Master bedroom with large bath & closets! Main floor office & formal dining room. Upstairs has 3 bdrms all with bathrooms. Wait until you see the lower level! Wired for surround sound, fantastic bar & entertaining areas, 3/4 bath, exercise/bonus room and walks out to a slightly sloped backyard. Dock the Boat... You have arrived!

