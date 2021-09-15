Kelly Kontz, M: 402-290-4972, kelly@openadore.com, www.bhhsamb.com/kelly.kontz - CONTRACT PENDING - Available for Back-up Offers Only. Fantastic home for entertaining & enjoying lake living!!! These homes do NOT come on the market very often at Newport Landing on Bennington Lake - especially in this price! Sunny open 1.5 story floor plan, located on the widest cove on the lake. Gorgeous 2 story living room that opens to oversized kitchen with lots of cabinets and pantry space. Spacious Master bedroom with large bath & closets! Main floor office & formal dining room. Upstairs has 3 bdrms all with bathrooms. Wait until you see the lower level! Wired for surround sound, fantastic bar & entertaining areas, 3/4 bath, exercise/bonus room and walks out to a slightly sloped backyard. Dock the Boat... You have arrived!
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $900,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
No one was injured in a two-story house fire early Sunday morning.
- Updated
Woman faces shoplifting charge
- Updated
At approximately 7:20 a.m., Sept. 8, Anthony D. Thomsen, 21, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, strangulation and crimi…
- Updated
A Union Pacific train was derailed after striking a tractor-trailer east of Fremont Tuesday afternoon.
- Updated
Police arrest Fremont man
- Updated
At approximately 9:15 p.m., Sept. 10, Angelia O. Gard-Arnold, 54, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of…
- Updated
Police arrest Fremont woman
A judge sentenced the man to the equivalent of 42 to 52 years in prison for repeatedly wrapping a scarf around a 2-year-old’s neck and hanging her several times as she lost consciousness. David Coleman also videotaped the abuse.
A 29-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced to four to six years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary Monday for a 6-mile, high-speed car chase with…
- Updated
At approximately 11 p.m., Sept. 8, Michael A. Poppino, 36, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcoho…