4 Bedroom Home in Blair - $315,000

Shelli Novotny, M: 402-250-7042, shellinovotnysellsrealestate@hotmail.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Pending back up offers only.This outstanding MINI Acreage was established with a 4 house community each with just under an acre of land. This UNIQUE BERM HOME also known as a Earth HOME is perfect for everyone who is looking for a unique property, conveniently located, clean, move in ready, with a newer roof, windows, gutters, and siding. This home features a 2 car attached garage, and large workshop. Property has septic and well, lots of room to enjoy the out doors. There are skylights to provide additional light, large closets, laminate floors, main floor laundry, 3/4 master bath, full bath, upgrade Reverse Osmosis system, newer hotwater heater. Come check this out before it is gone! All Buyers to provide pre approval to their Realtor prior to showing.

