 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Blair - $339,900

4 Bedroom Home in Blair - $339,900

4 Bedroom Home in Blair - $339,900

Mel Wakefield, M: 402-620-5568, mel@wcforsale.com, - Nestled in Heidi Hollo, this home sits on 2 beautiful acres. On the exterior, you'll notice new siding, new windows, a freshly poured concrete driveway with extra parking pad, and a large 3 car garage. Further up on the property, there is also an above-ground pool. Step inside and notice all the natural light and new LVP flooring in both the living and formal dining rooms. The kitchen boasts upgraded Samsung appliances and walks out to the back patio. The second floor houses the primary suite, 3 additional bedrooms, laundry room and 2nd full bathroom. Brand new carpet in the bedrooms and hallway! The basement is unfinished and a blank canvas. Great property in a great neighborhood!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man faces assault charge
Crime and Courts

Man faces assault charge

  • Updated

At approximately 8 p.m., Sept. 26, Craig MW Maslonka, 25, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News