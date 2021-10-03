4 Bedroom Home in Blair - $339,900

Mel Wakefield, M: 402-620-5568, mel@wcforsale.com, - Nestled in Heidi Hollo, this home sits on 2 beautiful acres. On the exterior, you'll notice new siding, new windows, a freshly poured concrete driveway with extra parking pad, and a large 3 car garage. Further up on the property, there is also an above-ground pool. Step inside and notice all the natural light and new LVP flooring in both the living and formal dining rooms. The kitchen boasts upgraded Samsung appliances and walks out to the back patio. The second floor houses the primary suite, 3 additional bedrooms, laundry room and 2nd full bathroom. Brand new carpet in the bedrooms and hallway! The basement is unfinished and a blank canvas. Great property in a great neighborhood!