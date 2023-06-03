Libby Long, M: 402-699-7394, libby.long@bhhsamb.com, https://info@BHHSamb.com - Easy living in this Brand New Construction home! NO HOA! NO Covenants! Enter into the large foyer leading to the concept living area. 9 foot ceilings throughout the home including the finished basement. Tons of kitchen storage and under kitchen cabinetry lighting. Primary bedroom and 3/4 bath on the main level with an addition 2 bedrooms and full bath. Head to the newly finished basement where you'll find the 4th bedroom and 1/2 bath plus ample area to host guests. This qualifies for USDA financing zero percent down! Call to schedule a showing today!