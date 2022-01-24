 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Blair - $350,000

Lance Cole, M: 402-871-9915, lance.cole@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/lance.cole - Gorgeous Ranch style home built by Geiger Built Homes! Main level has vinyl plank flooring throughout except for bedrooms. Granite counters, master bath has fully tiled shower. Soft close cabinets with black hardware. Covered patio. This home had a professional interior designer for all selections!

