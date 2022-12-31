 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Blair - $369,000

4 Bedroom Home in Blair - $369,000

Cheryl Japp, M: 402-657-3201, CherylJapp@NebraskaRealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - $8000 Builder Incentive's -Expires Soon, Call for Details! This is a Melvin Sudbeck /Orchard Valley INC New Construction Ranch Home that will have 4 beds, 3 baths, and 2-car garage, on a large walkout country lot. Main floor will be finished with 3 beds, 2 baths. The finished basement will have 1 bedroom and 1 bath, rec area and storage area. This beautiful home features a spacious open floor plan with granite countertops, LVP flooring on main floor and carpet in all bedrooms. Exterior features hardboard siding, stone fronts, full sod and sprinklers. If you don't want a finished basement, Hurry, before we start, the unfinished basement price would be $327,000.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Remembering those we lost in 2022

Remembering those we lost in 2022

The year 2022 was a time when local and area residents mourned the losses of public servants, doctors, business people, a clergyman and a rece…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News