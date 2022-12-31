4 Bedroom Home in Blair - $369,000

Cheryl Japp, M: 402-657-3201, CherylJapp@NebraskaRealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - $8000 Builder Incentive's -Expires Soon, Call for Details! This is a Melvin Sudbeck /Orchard Valley INC New Construction Ranch Home that will have 4 beds, 3 baths, and 2-car garage, on a large walkout country lot. Main floor will be finished with 3 beds, 2 baths. The finished basement will have 1 bedroom and 1 bath, rec area and storage area. This beautiful home features a spacious open floor plan with granite countertops, LVP flooring on main floor and carpet in all bedrooms. Exterior features hardboard siding, stone fronts, full sod and sprinklers. If you don't want a finished basement, Hurry, before we start, the unfinished basement price would be $327,000.