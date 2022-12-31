4 Bedroom Home in Blair - $371,000

Cheryl Japp, M: 402-657-3201, CherylJapp@NebraskaRealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - $8000 Builder Incentive's-Expire's Soon, Call for Details! This is a Melvin Sudbeck /Orchard Valley INC New Construction Ranch Home will have 4 beds, 3 baths, and 2-car garage, on a large walkout country lot. Main floor will be finished with 3 beds, 2 baths. The finished basement will have 1 bedroom and 1 bath, rec area and storage area. This beautiful home features a spacious open floor plan with LVP flooring on main floor and carpet in all bedrooms. Exterior features hardboard siding, stone fronts, full sod and sprinklers.