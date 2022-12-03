4 Bedroom Home in Blair - $371,000

Cheryl Japp, M: 402-657-3201, CherylJapp@NebraskaRealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - $8000 Builder Incentive's - Call for Details! Close by 1/1/23 NEW Construction Ranch Home has 4 beds, 3 baths, and 2-car garage, on a large walkout lot. Main floor will be finished with 3 beds, 2 baths. The finished basement will have 1 bedroom and 1 bath, rec area and storage area. This beautiful home features a spacious open floor plan with LVP flooring on main floor and carpet in all bedrooms. Exterior features hardboard siding, stone fronts, full sod and sprinklers. This home can be ready in 30 days!