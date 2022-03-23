This incredible 4 bedroom 4 bath home has everything you could want and more. With a beautiful view of the trees from the lower level and miles from the first floor, this home captures nature. You'll love all the extra space this home offers with large room sizes and a second floor bonus room with extra storage areas. The 2nd bedroom on main level could easily be used as an office with french doors. All appliances included. Enjoy entertaining on the main level and the walkout basement with wetbar. There is an additional flex room with a closet and attached to the bathroom. 3rd stall garage is extra depth. This home has so much to offer.
4 Bedroom Home in Blair - $375,000
