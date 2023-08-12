Maggie L Hiatt, M: 402-949-0769, maggie@donpeterson.com, https://www.donpeterson.com - Small town living with easy access to Omaha! So much to love in this brand-new construction home located just South of Blair in the Southern Ridge subdivision with NO HOA and NO COVENANTS! This newly constructed ranch home features an open concept floor plan with tons of natural light. As you enter, you are welcomed by 9 ft. ceilings throughout, stylish fixtures and modern finishes. On the main floor you will find a kitchen perfect for entertaining with under cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tons of storage. Along with this comes main-floor laundry, access to the backyard patio and 3 bedrooms including a primary suite with a ¾ bath and a walk-in closet. Down the wide staircase you enter into the spacious finished basement with a 4th bedroom, ½ bath and ample storage! Living made easy in this stylish home that is waiting for new owners!