Janette Nielsen, M: 402-669-9675, j.nielsen@nebraskarealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Showings begin Sunday, March 26th for this fantastic ranch, constructed in 2019 & located on a corner lot that backs to trees. The open concept kitchen & dinette’s 8’ slider leads to the Timbertech covered deck perfect for entertaining or relaxing. The home features a beautiful stone to ceiling wall with linear fireplace, gorgeous 8’ tall Pella entry system & Designer Pella windows with between the glass attractive & low maintenance shades. Master suite has a walk-in closet & spacious bath that includes tile shower, double vanities & ample linen storage. The basement is both inviting & spacious from the living room to the 4th bedroom & walk-in closet, full bath, and plentiful storage. The large 3 car garage, 2-50 gallon water heaters, sprinkler system, & shelving in basement storage & garage add even more value & function to this home. You’ll love the peaceful location of this quality built, wel