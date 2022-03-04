Shellie Nelson, M: 402-681-4196, shellie.nelson@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/shellie.nelson - Amazing acreage oasis with views for miles! Welcome home to this 1.5 story featuring hickory floors on the main floor, 2 story entry, formal living & dining, large great room w/cathedral ceiling, kitchen w/eat in dining, quartz counters, SS appliances & lots of windows for natural light. Main floor master with 2nd fireplace, large master bath with sep wp tub, shower w/several heads, 2 sinks & walk in closet. Main floor laundry with cabinets & sink. Three spacious bedroom in the upper level and potential for additional finished sq ftg with 27 x 12 space for a bedroom, media room, work out room or bonus room. Plantation shutters throughout. Walk out LL is ready to be finished as you wish. Brick front with arched doorway gives great curb appeal. Exterior also features vinyl siding, newer roof, round about drive, raised garden w/drip system, patio and plenty of space with 4.99 acres. Home is like
4 Bedroom Home in Blair - $600,000
Daniel B. Rasmussen