Adam Briley, M: 402-614-6922, adam.briley@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/adam.briley - Rare one of a kind property! Nestled atop one of highest points in Blair this impressive 4 Bed 5 Bath custom built ranch showcases extraordinary mix of style and quality. Brazilian walnut throughout main level from spacious window-filled living room to the amazing updated Spanish kitchen with large gas range, double ovens, two new wine refrigerators, custom cabinets, lots of serving space, 2nd beverage sink and capped off with ultra cozy breakfast nook. Open to the large dining room and accompanying great room then walk out onto the huge rebuilt slate slab deck to take in the fresh air, trees and view. Wonderful master has built-in bookcase, beautiful sunrise views and 2 separate master baths and walk-ins. Fully finished basement has 3 bedrooms and walk-outs, wine cellar, steam shower and sauna. Radon system, new wood shake roof 2014, new furnaces 2018, water heaters 2019, 5 garage spaces, huge lot wit
4 Bedroom Home in Blair - $605,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
At approximately 11:15 a.m., Oct. 13, Oscar Hernandez-Castaneda, 57, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of assault (intimidation) following …
A newly unsealed affidavit shows that the third time the girl told officials about sexual abuse, the Nebraska State Patrol investigated, the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office prosecuted, and Sean Vilmont was arrested.
On the morning of Father's Day, Tricia Homan was getting ready for the day and to open up the Fur Shack.
At approximately 12:45 p.m., Oct. 15, Nathan R. Carlson, 20, of Hooper was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following…
At approximately 11:15 p.m., Oct. 17, Savannah J. Neill, 23, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after officers were di…
The Kauai Police Department developed a new search plan for a Fremont High School graduate who went missing on the island last May.
At approximately 11 p.m., Oct. 13, Lucio Miranda Gomez, 26, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of third degree assault following a disturban…
Tex Valley LLC to Trevor Martinosky a/k/a Trevor S. Martinosky, 1005 E. Second St., Fremont, $175,000.
A 93-year-old Fremont man was killed after his pickup truck crashed into a semitrailer truck at an intersection north of Fremont Wednesday afternoon.
At approximately 8:45 p.m., Oct. 13, Heber O. Martinez Perez, 38, of North Bend was arrested on suspicion of driving without an operator’s lic…