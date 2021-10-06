4 Bedroom Home in Blair - $625,000

Adam Briley, M: 402-614-6922, adam.briley@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/adam.briley - Rare one of a kind property! Nestled atop one of highest points in Blair this impressive 4 Bed 5 Bath custom built ranch showcases extraordinary mix of style and quality. Brazilian walnut throughout main level from spacious window-filled living room to the amazing updated Spanish kitchen with large gas range, double ovens, two new wine refrigerators, custom cabinets, lots of serving space, 2nd beverage sink and capped off with ultra cozy breakfast nook. Open to the large dining room and accompanying great room then walk out onto the huge rebuilt slate slab deck to take in the fresh air, trees and view. Wonderful master has built-in bookcase, beautiful sunrise views and 2 separate master baths and walk-ins. Fully finished basement has 3 bedrooms and walk-outs, wine cellar, steam shower and sauna. Radon system, new wood shake roof 2014, new furnaces 2018, water heaters 2019, 5 garage spaces, huge lot wit