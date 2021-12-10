4 Bedroom Home in Blair - $647,000

 Skip to main content
Stacey Reid, M: 402-707-9953, stacey.reid@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Showings Start Friday at 1pm. Enjoy the gorgeous 360° view of sheer solitude on your own 10.58 acres. Most important for the country lovers, horses are permitted! Updated 1.5 Story home with wide open scenic views from every room. Home office over looking front drive. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry, ceramic tile back splash, granite counters and eat in kitchen. Laundry/drop off zone conveniently located off garage with half bath. Primary suite has two closets with private bath w/ceramic tile, soaker tub, shower & double sinks, as well as, access to deck. Three bedrooms upstairs are large in size. Lower level is cozy with play area & family room & room to expand. This home will not disappoint in the storage department. Additional heated/cooled 3 car detached garage/ outbuilding/ workshop. Time to start living your best life.

