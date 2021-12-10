Stacey Reid, M: 402-707-9953, stacey.reid@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Showings Start Friday at 1pm. Enjoy the gorgeous 360° view of sheer solitude on your own 10.58 acres. Most important for the country lovers, horses are permitted! Updated 1.5 Story home with wide open scenic views from every room. Home office over looking front drive. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry, ceramic tile back splash, granite counters and eat in kitchen. Laundry/drop off zone conveniently located off garage with half bath. Primary suite has two closets with private bath w/ceramic tile, soaker tub, shower & double sinks, as well as, access to deck. Three bedrooms upstairs are large in size. Lower level is cozy with play area & family room & room to expand. This home will not disappoint in the storage department. Additional heated/cooled 3 car detached garage/ outbuilding/ workshop. Time to start living your best life.
4 Bedroom Home in Blair - $647,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputies were continuing on Monday to follow up with leads and potential associates of a man wanted after a purs…
Police probe car-bike accident
At approximately 9:45 a.m., Dec. 6, Ethan T. Schutt, 19, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, THC wax (h…
Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies have apprehended a suspect wanted in connection with a pursuit involving law enforcement on Sunday.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
At approximately 12:45 p.m. Dec. 2, Kevin J. Thayer, 31, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license in the 1300 …
Fremonter Pat Tews readily tells a story about Jerry Rinne’s compassion.
A grand jury determined there was no criminal conduct in regard to the death of a Fremont man who was shot by police in May.
At approximately 5:30 p.m., Dec. 2, Cosmo J. Deakins, 24, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant after officers responded to…
At approximately 11 p.m., Dec. 5, William H. Wilson, 70, of Omaha was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a traf…