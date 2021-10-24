4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Bluffs - $379,900

Bambi Case, M: 402-547-6700, Bambi@NebraskaRealty.com, www.NebraskaRealty.com - Showings start Saturday, October, 16th. Estate sale and sold as-is. A mix of an old country farmhouse with modern updates, on a peaceful acreage located only 15 minutes from Fremont. The adorable home offers 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms and tons of updates! Several of the windows have been replaced, a newer HVAC unit, a new roof, and a propane tank that was just filled! Features a 2-car garage, a large 50 x 70 pole barn, 2100 sq ft pig barn, a 7 stall open barn, and a 13 x 8 chicken coop. Windstream high-speed internet cable was just run to the home. You could spend hours just walking around enjoying this property. AMA