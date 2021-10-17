Bambi Case, M: 402-547-6700, Bambi@NebraskaRealty.com, www.NebraskaRealty.com - Showings start Saturday, October, 16th. Estate sale and sold as-is. A mix of an old country farmhouse with modern updates, on a peaceful acreage located only 15 minutes from Fremont. The adorable home offers 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms and tons of updates! Several of the windows have been replaced, a newer HVAC unit, a new roof, and a propane tank that was just filled! Features a 2-car garage, a large 50 x 70 pole barn, 2100 sq ft pig barn, a 7 stall open barn, and a 13 x 8 chicken coop. Windstream high-speed internet cable was just run to the home. You could spend hours just walking around enjoying this property. AMA
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Bluffs - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
At approximately 11:50 p.m., Oct. 9, Andres Gomez-Lopez, 28, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alco…
At approximately 11:15 a.m., Oct. 13, Oscar Hernandez-Castaneda, 57, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of assault (intimidation) following …
Brandon J. Boone will stand trial on first-degree murder and firearm charges in connection with the Aug. 22 fatal shooting of 29-year-old Jamie Nau.
A Wahoo police officer arrested in Dodge County pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault of a child Friday.
Watch Now: Patrol helicopter captures the view we've all wanted to see of the Memorial Stadium light spectacular
A Nebraska State Patrol copter circled Memorial Stadium to show Saturday's third-quarter-ending light show from all sides, while a trooper recorded the sound on the field. And the crowd went wild.
At approximately 11 p.m., Oct. 13, Lucio Miranda Gomez, 26, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of third degree assault following a disturban…
Shopko Optical is coming to Fremont.
Man faces trespassing charge
NORFOLK – Fremont’s Ansley Giesselmann wrapped up her stellar freshman campaign with a +9, 81, to move up nine spots on the second day of the …
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.