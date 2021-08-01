Julie Bott, M: 402-880-5354, julie@donpeterson.com, https://www.donpeterson.com - Large oversized corner lot with 4 car garage. Garage has new doors, new roof and access to alley way. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath fixer upper would be the perfect place for memory making with some love and elbow grease. Home being sold AS IS. Any inspections to be for buyers information ONLY.
4 Bedroom Home in Colon - $75,000
