Lisa Harbin, M: 402-630-2192, Lisa.Harbin@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - You must see this home in person to truly feel the inspiration and calm of this modernism designs! In addition to the creative design you will find: Indoor pool (9ft depth) w/late model dehumidification, no seasonal shutting down/opening this pool, swim 365/year. Oversized 3 car garage (over 900 sqft) with 2 additional parking pads & oversized driveway. Enormous true chef’s kitchen; commercial six-burner plus flat griddle gas range w/commercial hood & pot-filler, convection and traditional ovens (3) + 2 stone pizza oven. During the tepid weather open the lg kitchen doors & bring the outside in. During the winter months enjoy the majestic view in warmth w/3 fireplaces, radiant hydro in-floor heating throughout the main level including garage. Imagine winter with NO warming up your car! Beautiful .97 acre tree lined lot, no back neighbors. Make your lifestyle dreams come true with this wonderful home!
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $1,000,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A home west of Fremont was completely destroyed by a fire early Tuesday morning.
First National Bank of Omaha announced this week that it would relocate its operations from 152 E. Sixth St. to its buildings across Main Stre…
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
Find out which students were named to the honor roll at Fremont High School.
Fremont Police investigated an accident that resulted in damage to a business in the 1000 block of East 23rd street.
After almost 70 years of operation in the Fremont community, OfficeNet announced in late December that it had been acquired by Eakes Office So…
Even after fire destroyed their home, Vicki Miller, Dale Schlink and John Ostrand are grateful people.
A 39-year-old Ames man was sentenced to four to six years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary for possession of methamphetamine with intent to …
Life hadn’t been going so well when Jason Miner and his son, Sebastian, came to Fremont.
Fremont Public Schools announced that its buildings would have a mandatory mask requirement starting Tuesday.