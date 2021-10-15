4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $1,065,746

Jenn Hellman-Bennett, M: 402-689-2378, jenn.bennett@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jennifer.hellman - Rare Opportunity! Custom New Construction Ranch Home with Finished Basement by Advantage Development on sprawling 1.35 acres in Elkhorn South school district including custom in-ground POOL – home is being built and is at frame stage -- still plenty of time to customize finishes and make this home yours! Completion date approximately April 2022. Fantastic floor plan featuring open great room/kitchen/dinette, mud room/drop zone, expansive master suite, guest suite, flex/office space & cabana bath. Fully finished basement plenty of room to entertain! You will love all of the space in the oversized 5 car garage! Well-appointed finishes included in price: Custom birch cabinets from local cabinet maker, granite/quartz throughout, white oak hardwood floors, soaring 10’+ ceilings, custom tiled floors and backsplashes, James Hardy, Marvin Windows, Trane HVAC & more! *Pictures of model and spec h