Jenn Hellman-Bennett, M: 402-689-2378, jenn.bennett@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jennifer.hellman - Rare Opportunity! Custom New Construction Ranch Home with Finished Basement by Advantage Development on sprawling 1.35 acres in Elkhorn South school district including custom in-ground POOL – home is being built and is at frame stage -- still plenty of time to customize finishes and make this home yours! Completion date approximately April 2022. Fantastic floor plan featuring open great room/kitchen/dinette, mud room/drop zone, expansive master suite, guest suite, flex/office space & cabana bath. Fully finished basement plenty of room to entertain! You will love all of the space in the oversized 5 car garage! Well-appointed finishes included in price: Custom birch cabinets from local cabinet maker, granite/quartz throughout, white oak hardwood floors, soaring 10’+ ceilings, custom tiled floors and backsplashes, James Hardy, Marvin Windows, Trane HVAC & more! *Pictures of model and spec h
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $1,065,746
Related to this story
Most Popular
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
At approximately 5 p.m., Oct. 4, Catarino De La Cruz Solis, 25, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a child, five counts…
At approximately 11:50 p.m., Oct. 9, Andres Gomez-Lopez, 28, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alco…
Watch Now: Patrol helicopter captures the view we've all wanted to see of the Memorial Stadium light spectacular
A Nebraska State Patrol copter circled Memorial Stadium to show Saturday's third-quarter-ending light show from all sides, while a trooper recorded the sound on the field. And the crowd went wild.
Brandon J. Boone will stand trial on first-degree murder and firearm charges in connection with the Aug. 22 fatal shooting of 29-year-old Jamie Nau.
A Wahoo police officer arrested in Dodge County pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault of a child Friday.
At approximately 11:15 a.m., Oct. 13, Oscar Hernandez-Castaneda, 57, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of assault (intimidation) following …
Unused pipeline supports will soon be removed from the Platte River near Fremont in an effort to prevent future ice jams.
Shopko Optical is coming to Fremont.
NORFOLK – Fremont’s Ansley Giesselmann wrapped up her stellar freshman campaign with a +9, 81, to move up nine spots on the second day of the …