Lisa Harbin, M: 402-630-2192, Lisa.Harbin@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - You must see this home in person to truly feel the inspiration and calm of this modernism designs! In addition to the creative design you will find: Indoor pool (9ft depth) w/late model dehumidification, no seasonal shutting down/opening this pool, swim 365/year. Oversized 3 car garage (over 900 sqft) with 2 additional parking pads & oversized driveway. Enormous true chef’s kitchen; commercial six-burner plus flat griddle gas range w/commercial hood & pot-filler, convection and traditional ovens (3) + 2 stone pizza oven. During the tepid weather open the lg kitchen doors & bring the outside in. During the winter months enjoy the majestic view in warmth w/3 fireplaces, radiant hydro in-floor heating throughout the main level including garage. Imagine winter with NO warming up your car! Beautiful .97 acre tree lined lot, no back neighbors. Make your lifestyle dreams come true with this wonderful home!
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $1,100,000
