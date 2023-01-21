 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $1,250,000

Jenny Krumveide, M: 402-657-6356, jennyk@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - This stunning, custom-built Modern Farmhouse in The Hamptons is the epitome of luxury and charm. The 4-bedroom, 5-bath walk-out ranch is nestled in the trees and backs to a picturesque view of green space and a walking trail. Enjoy cooking and entertaining in the gourmet kitchen, featuring an incredible wrap-around pantry and 9.5' quartzite-topped island. Watch the deer and other wildlife out the breathtaking wall of windows over the kitchen sink. Wow! Large wooden beams and a 60" black iron chandelier adorn the living room. Every bedroom features a walk-in closet and private bath. Thoughtful upgrades include heated tile flooring and dual shower heads in the primary bath, composite decking, zero-entry, 10' ceilings in the basement, and a waterfall edge quartz island in the lower level bar. Added amenities include secondary W & D hookups in the lower level, a gas line and TV outlet on the covere

