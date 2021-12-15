 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $1,500,000

You must see this one of a kind masterpiece in person to truly feel the calm of this home as you entered through the Double gated entrances! Enjoy the majestic view of Nebraska 4 seasons backyard with Beautiful 7 acre tree lined lot, no back neighbors backs to the iconic Elkhorn River. Make your lifestyle dreams come true with this wonderful home!

