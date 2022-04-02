4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $330,000

Julie Dunbar, M: 402-213-7751, Julie.dunbar@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Wonderful 2-story home in Summer Glen/Elkhorn Schools! Spacious front porch. Inside, you are welcomed by an open floor plan, bright natural light and a beautiful, wooded view beyond your backyard. The large eat-in kitchen contains ample storage and counter space. Don’t forget the spacious walk-in pantry. Upstairs you will find 4 generous bedrooms. The large primary bedroom includes a walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom with double sinks. The walkout basement includes drywall, a plumbed bathroom and a plumbed kitchen, waiting for your personal touch. Fully fenced back yard. Popular Elkhorn School district, close to downtown Elkhorn and great shopping. Possession to take place on June 4, 2022.