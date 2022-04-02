 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $330,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $330,000

Julie Dunbar, M: 402-213-7751, Julie.dunbar@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Wonderful 2-story home in Summer Glen/Elkhorn Schools! Spacious front porch. Inside, you are welcomed by an open floor plan, bright natural light and a beautiful, wooded view beyond your backyard. The large eat-in kitchen contains ample storage and counter space. Don’t forget the spacious walk-in pantry. Upstairs you will find 4 generous bedrooms. The large primary bedroom includes a walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom with double sinks. The walkout basement includes drywall, a plumbed bathroom and a plumbed kitchen, waiting for your personal touch. Fully fenced back yard. Popular Elkhorn School district, close to downtown Elkhorn and great shopping. Possession to take place on June 4, 2022.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News