Anne Torczon, M: 402-983-7372, annetorczon@gmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - MODEL HOME NOT FOR SALE. Welcome to WESTBURY CREEK – Home of the BLUE SAPPHIRE Model Home by Richland Homes. This remarkable location is exclusive to Richland Homes, just minutes from Hwy 31, the best schools, restaurants, shopping, parks and recreation areas. This BLUE SAPPHIRE floor plan is part of the Richland Homes Aspire Collection, featuring TWO Ranch Plans and FOUR Two-Story Plans, ranging from 1473 – 2428 square feet. Richland Homes offers a fantastic menu of choice options for each individual plan to help Homeowners create their dream home. Models are listed at Current Base & Lot Prices according to Richland Homes Standard Features. Models will show a variation of included features & options available and can be viewed by visiting during Model Hours – Thurs-Sun 12-4pm.
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $373,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials with the Fremont Police Department are asking for help from the public in investigating two reported assaults and theft incidents al…
Madi Kubik, who recently wrapped a storied career as a four-year starter at Nebraska, will play professionally in Puerto Rico.
Check your 2by2 lottery tickets. You may be holding a $22,000 winning ticket.
Fremont Police officers responded at 7:11 p.m. Jan. 2 to the 500 block of West Washington Street in reference to a trespassing complaint.
A 24-year-old Fremont man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison following his conviction on child pornography and exploitation char…
Sgt. Jim Dockerty saw it at a funeral.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
Update: Family of Bills' Damar Hamlin releases statement, expresses gratitude for outpouring of support
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Michael “Mike” Marvin Patrick McGinn, 69 years, of North Bend, Nebraska, passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Methodist Fremont Health.
Editor’s note: This story contains some graphic wording about sexual information.