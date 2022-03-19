 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $378,535

4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $378,535

Anne Torczon, M: 402-983-7372, annetorczon@gmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - The Quartz plan by Richland Homes. 4 Beds/ 2.5 Baths/ 2 Car Garage. Open main level with large kitchen , walk-in pantry and drop zone off garage entry. Enjoy the many exquisite features including quartz countertops, LVP flooring, designer lighting, under cabinet lighting in kitchen and soft closed cabinets and drawers. The home features an expanded two car garage giving the ideal extra storage space. Located in Elkhorn school district. Currently under construction. *Pictures of a similar property*

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police arrest Fremont woman

Police arrest Fremont woman

Fremont Police had contact at about 7:44 a.m. March 15 with Brandi R. Andera, 41, of Fremont, who had an active warrant.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News