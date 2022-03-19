Anne Torczon, M: 402-983-7372, annetorczon@gmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - The Quartz plan by Richland Homes. 4 Beds/ 2.5 Baths/ 2 Car Garage. Open main level with large kitchen , walk-in pantry and drop zone off garage entry. Enjoy the many exquisite features including quartz countertops, LVP flooring, designer lighting, under cabinet lighting in kitchen and soft closed cabinets and drawers. The home features an expanded two car garage giving the ideal extra storage space. Located in Elkhorn school district. Currently under construction. *Pictures of a similar property*
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $378,535
