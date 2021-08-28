Anne Torczon, M: 402-983-7372, annetorczon@gmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - The Ruby by Richland Homes. 4 Beds/ 2.5 Baths/ 3 car garage. Wood floors in the kitchen, entry and dinette. Quartz countertops. Large living room with stone fireplace.
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $384,700
