4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $384,700

Anne Torczon, M: 402-983-7372, annetorczon@gmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - The Ruby by Richland Homes. 4 Beds/ 2.5 Baths/ 3 car garage. Wood floors in the kitchen, entry and dinette. Quartz countertops. Large living room with stone fireplace.

