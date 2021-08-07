4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $410,000

Jake Romero, M: 402-577-1028, jromero@nebraskarealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Brand New, never occupied 4bed/3bath 2story home in popular Arbor View. Kitchen offers quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances (gas range) & plenty of cabinet space and walk-in pantry. Large primary bedroom allows for a private feel & walk in closet. You will enjoy getting ready in the elegant primary full bath with tub, shower, and upgraded vanity. No backyard neighbors, large yard w/sprinkler system. Many more updates throughout. Located within walking distance to nearby Arbor View elementary school. Schedule a showing before this ones gone. All measurements approximate. Taxes reflect lot taxes.