4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $410,000

Lisa Harris, M: 402-665-1446, lisa.harris@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Welcome to this gorgeous 2 story home in Arbor View! This 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home is impeccable. A dramatic 2-story front entry greets you on the main floor with stunning light and space. A private formal office is located adjacent and is perfect for working from home, private TV viewing, kids play space, etc. The grand open great room features a wall of windows and opens to the chef's kitchen which is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features a large walk-in pantry and all appliances are included! Upstairs the owner's suite is a stunning retreat with separate shower and jetted tub, spacious walk in closet and upgraded stone countertops. Three generously sized secondary bedrooms and laundry room complete this amazing second floor. Outdoors the oversized patio and fully fenced flat large backyard make this home perfect for summer days. Why wait for new construction? This incredible home is move in ready!Open