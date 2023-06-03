Brian Carlin, M: 402-630-9760, bcarlin@nebraskarealty.com, https://BrianCarlinHQ.com - Showings begin Saturday morning, 8 am. If the location doesn't get ya, this beautiful home sure will. Better than new, the spacious great room floor plan with plenty of room to stretch your legs or gather the whole extended family in the eat in kitchen. Want some quiet privacy? Turn the front office with french glass doors into a music room, study, or put blinds on the doors and hide the kids stuff. The generous 2nd floor laundry can handle anything thrown at it from the four upstairs bedrooms. Escape the hustle of the house in the primary suite. The unfinished basement is ready for your ideas. Walk to Arbor View Elementary.