Modern ranch home with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 3 car garage. The home has plenty of space with an open concept and modern features. The patio from the kitchen provides a scenic view. The basement provides plenty of space for all of your entertaining ideas. Close to schools, shopping, and Downtown Elkhorn.