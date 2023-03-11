Scott Schaefer, M: 402-830-7113, scott@nebraskarealty.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Modern ranch home with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 3 car garage. The home has plenty of space with an open concept and modern features. The patio from the kitchen provides a scenic view. The basement provides plenty of space for all of your entertaining ideas. Close to schools, shopping, and Downtown Elkhorn.
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $435,000
