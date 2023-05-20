Have it all in this gorgeous home with a pool, hot tub, & future lake view off of 180th and Maple! Built in 2021 this open concept and cozy home has details everywhere you look. Enjoy modern light fixtures, electric fireplace, and lots of natural light in the open concept living space! In the kitchen, you'll find a dining nook as well as a beautiful breakfast bar at the large island with quartz countertops, stainless appliances, & large pantry. Your spacious primary suite is complete with his & hers sinks, private shower & toilet, and an oversized walk in closet. You'll be pleased with main floor laundry, as well as 2 guest beds & bath. Make your way to the walkout lower level where there's plenty of room to entertain family & friends, as well as host in the extra bed & bath, and ample storage space. The covered upper deck offers shade to the lower patio where you and your guests can enjoy summer days poolside and soaking in the hot tub overlooking Future NRD Lake to come spring 2024!