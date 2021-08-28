Darla Bengtson, M: 402-676-2842, darla.bengtson@yahoo.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - NEW CONSTRUCTION! Mercury Builders 2 story Lexington plan has 2350 above ground sq feet. You'll be impressed w/the size of the kitchen and hidden oversized walk-in pantry, ample space for all your kitchen storage needs! The master suite features a large bdrm/bathrm with a tiled master shower & massive walk-in closet. The 2nd floor laundry offers additional convenience and is located just outside the master suite. This home features vinyl windows, ALL LVT on main floor and a sprinkler system. Mercury has ranch & 2 story plans available. Mercury is a custom home builder & can personalize their floor plans or bring your own plans to get the home of your dreams. All new builds have a 1 yr builder’s warranty & 5 yr ServiceOne warranty. Lots available in Westbury Farm, Summer Hill Farm, VILLA lots in Bridgeport & many other great neighborhoods across the Omaha area. Photos are from a similar house.
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $454,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Not only was Nate Johnson given a great experience on the set of his film, the child actors were as well.
- Updated
A 31-year-old Fremont man was sentenced to five to six years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary for drug possession with intent to deliver and…
- Updated
The Continuing Education courses offered by Metropolitan Community College in the Fremont area are abundant this fall quarter, including Footb…
- Updated
The foundation was set for Fremont football last fall.
- Updated
There will be no surprising teams this fall for Bergan football.
- Updated
For decades, Leonard Nielsen was a mentor to Midland University students and an active member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
- Updated
At approximately 10 p.m., Aug. 20, Jillian R. Buck, 34, of North Bend was arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, dist…
- Updated
A U.S. official says the complex attack outside Kabul airport is "definitely believed" to have been carried out by the Islamic State group.
- Updated
At approximately 11:55 p.m., Aug. 21, Juan Alonzo-De La Cruz, 36, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of…
- Updated
At approximately 1:45 a.m., Aug. 21, Scott R. Spicer, 60, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol…