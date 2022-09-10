 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $469,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $469,000

Heath Haner, M: 712-396-9097, heath.haner@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Everything you've wanted in a Charleston Home without the wait! Don't miss this 2 year old, 1 owner home with a fantastic floor plan on an oversized lot in a new Elk Horn Schools neighborhood. Master bedroom on the main with laundry just off the master closet. Spacious and open finished basement with 4th bedroom--walk out to a large privacy fenced yard.

